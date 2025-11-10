Hosiden Corporation Acquires Own Shares to Enhance Capital Efficiency

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hosiden ( (JP:6804) ) has shared an announcement.

Hosiden Corporation announced the acquisition of 332,500 of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system, as part of a strategy to implement a flexible capital policy and enhance shareholder returns. This move is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to adapting to changes in the management environment and improving capital efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6804) stock is a Hold with a Yen2532.00 price target.

More about Hosiden

Hosiden Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and sale of electronic components and devices. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: 8.64%

Average Trading Volume: 228,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen126.6B



