Hoshino Resorts REIT Sets Interest Rate for Sustainability-Linked Loan

An announcement from Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. ( (JP:3287) ) is now available.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. has announced the determination of the interest rate for a sustainability-linked loan with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., set at 2.245% for a borrowing amount of 600 million yen. This loan, part of a broader refinancing and sustainability-linked financial strategy, has minimal impact on the company’s financial forecasts for the upcoming fiscal periods.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3287) stock is a Hold with a Yen284148.00 price target.

More about Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on hospitality properties. The company is managed by Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd., and is known for its sustainability-linked financial initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen152B

