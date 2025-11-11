Hoshino Resorts REIT Sees Strong September Performance Amidst Regional Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. ( (JP:3287) ) just unveiled an update.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. reported a significant improvement in its portfolio management results for September 2025, driven by increased demand from the Osaka-Kansai World Expo. The company’s overall portfolio saw a 5.5 percentage point increase in occupancy rate, a 3.2% rise in ADR, and a 10.9% increase in RevPAR compared to the previous year. However, properties outside the Kansai region experienced lower demand due to the concentration of travel in Kansai, although recovery is underway. Additionally, natural disasters in the Kyushu region have slowed demand recovery at KAI facilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3287) stock is a Hold with a Yen284148.00 price target.

More about Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on the management and operation of resort properties. The company is known for its luxury accommodations and unique travel experiences, primarily targeting the Japanese market with a focus on high-quality service and cultural authenticity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen152B

