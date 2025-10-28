Hoshino Resorts REIT Announces Head Office Relocation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. ( (JP:3287) ) has shared an update.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. and its asset management company have announced the relocation of their head offices to a new address in Ginza, Tokyo, effective November 25, 2025. This move is part of their strategic operations, aligning with regulatory requirements and potentially impacting their operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3287) stock is a Hold with a Yen277465.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. stock, see the JP:3287 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on managing and investing in hospitality properties. Its primary services include asset management and real estate investment, with a market focus on enhancing the value of its hospitality assets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen154.7B

