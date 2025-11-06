Horseshoe Metals Reports Promising Copper Finds at Motters Zone

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Horseshoe Metals Limited ( (AU:HOR) ) is now available.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has announced promising results from its Reverse Circulation drilling at the Motters Zone within the Horseshoe Lights Copper Gold Project. The drilling confirmed significant shallow copper mineralization, enhancing confidence in the oxide resources and supporting their inclusion in a scoping study. The company plans to commence Direct Shipping Ore operations and is negotiating with commodity traders for potential copper offtake agreements, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its operational and market positioning.

More about Horseshoe Metals Limited

Horseshoe Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on copper and gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Horseshoe Lights Copper Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to enhance its copper oxide resources and expand its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 121.43%

Average Trading Volume: 595,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.08M

For detailed information about HOR stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue