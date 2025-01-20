Horseshoe Metals Partners with Melody Gold for Gold Processing at Horseshoe Lights Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Horseshoe Metals Limited ( (AU:HOR) ) has issued an update.

Horseshoe Metals Ltd has granted Melody Gold the option to process gold surface materials at its Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia. This agreement, which includes a three-year exclusive license and potential extensions, is expected to generate significant cash flows to support Horseshoe’s copper strategy. Melody Gold plans to process up to 500,000 tonnes annually using gravity recovery, producing a gold-copper-silver concentrate. Horseshoe retains rights to copper and mixed copper-gold materials, focusing on accelerating its direct shipping ore strategy. The deal is part of Horseshoe’s broader effort to commercialize existing stockpiles, offering potential growth opportunities for its stakeholders.

More about Horseshoe Metals Limited

Horseshoe Metals Ltd is a company focused on the mining industry, particularly involved in copper and gold extraction. Its primary projects revolve around the Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Mine located in Western Australia. The company has been working on commercializing significant surface stockpiles of copper and gold, while also exploring subsurface resources to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 1,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.18M

For detailed information about HOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.