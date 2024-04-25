Hornby Plc Announces Board of Directors Reshuffle

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Hornby Plc, a prominent international models and collectibles group, has announced a reshuffle in its Board of Directors, with Lyndon Davies stepping down as Non-Executive Chairman for health reasons and being succeeded by John Stansfield as Interim Independent Non-Executive Chairman. The company is actively searching for a permanent replacement while expressing gratitude towards Davies for his contributions.

