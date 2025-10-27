Horizon Petroleum Launches $3 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Petroleum ( (TSE:HPL) ) has provided an announcement.

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. has announced a $3 million convertible debenture financing through a private placement offering. The funds will be used to complete the acquisition of Polish subsidiary companies, fund the re-entry of a gas well, and provide working capital. The offering involves a related party transaction and requires TSXV approval, with insiders expected to participate.

Calgary-based Horizon Petroleum Ltd. is focused on the appraisal and development of conventional oil and natural gas resources onshore in Europe.

