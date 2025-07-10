Horizon Petroleum Advances Lachowice Gas Project in Poland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Petroleum ( (TSE:HPL) ) has shared an update.

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. has announced progress in its Lachowice gas development project in southern Poland, with all necessary permits and approvals for the L7 workover operation secured on schedule. The company is preparing for first production from the Lachowice 7 well, which is expected to provide initial cash flow and test the production performance of the reservoirs. Preparatory work is on track, with construction bids tendered and field works set to commence in mid-August. Horizon is also working on rezoning land for future gas processing and well site development, aiming for gas and electricity sales by the first half of 2026.

Calgary-based Horizon Petroleum Ltd. is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas and oil reserves in Europe. The company is led by a management team and board with significant international experience in the oil and gas industry.

