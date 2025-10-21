Horizon Construction Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Horizon Construction Development Limited ( (HK:9930) ) has provided an update.

Horizon Construction Development Limited reported a decline in total revenue by over 10% year-on-year for the first three quarters of 2025, primarily due to reduced rental prices for aerial work platforms amid domestic market oversupply. Despite this, the overseas segment contributed significantly to the company’s results, accounting for over 15% of total revenue and more than 25% of gross profit. The company maintained a prudent approach to capital expenditures and focused on enhancing asset value across its business networks, resulting in a secure financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9930) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horizon Construction Development Limited stock, see the HK:9930 Stock Forecast page.

More about Horizon Construction Development Limited

Horizon Construction Development Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the construction industry, focusing on equipment rental and asset management services. The company has a significant presence in both domestic and overseas markets, with a strategic emphasis on balancing business expansion and risk management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,860,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.68B

For detailed information about 9930 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue