Horizon Bancorp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Horizon Bancorp ( (HBNC) ) has issued an announcement.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, driven by continued net interest margin expansion and robust loan growth. The company achieved a 58% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year, reflecting effective capital deployment and expense management. Key performance metrics such as ROAA and ROATCE showed enhanced momentum, while credit quality remained strong with low net charge-offs. The strategic runoff of lower-yielding loans and disciplined balance sheet management contributed to the positive outcomes, positioning the company for continued shareholder value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HBNC) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horizon Bancorp stock, see the HBNC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HBNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HBNC is a Outperform.

Horizon Bancorp demonstrates robust financial health and positive earnings call sentiment, particularly in terms of margin expansion and loan growth. Valuation metrics are favorable, offering a decent dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, with potential for upside. Overall, the company is well-positioned in its sector, though attention to nonperforming loans is warranted.

More about Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Horizon Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on community banking, offering a range of financial products and services, with a strong emphasis on loan growth, stable funding, and credit quality.

Average Trading Volume: 156,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $702M

