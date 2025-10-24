Horizon Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Horizon Bancorp ( (HBNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Horizon Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc., a commercial bank holding company headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, operates in the financial sector providing a range of banking services across the Midwest through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. The company is known for its focus on community banking and comprehensive business banking services.

In its third quarter of 2025, Horizon Bancorp reported a significant net loss of $222 million, primarily due to strategic balance sheet repositioning efforts. Despite this loss, the company highlighted the successful execution of these strategies, which are expected to position the bank for top-tier financial performance in the future.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance. Net interest income increased by 5.5% from the previous quarter, reaching $58.4 million, while the net interest margin expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter to 3.52%. However, non-interest income suffered a substantial decline due to losses on investment securities sales and the sale of the indirect auto portfolio. Credit quality remained strong with low net charge-offs, and expenses were well-managed despite some one-time costs related to the balance sheet activities.

Looking ahead, Horizon Bancorp’s management remains focused on disciplined execution, aiming for profitable growth and sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders. The company plans to continue leveraging its strong capital generation to enhance shareholder value as it moves towards the end of 2025 and into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue