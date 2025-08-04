Horisont Energi Faces Challenges Amid Stagnant Green Energy Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Horisont Energi AS ( (DE:9GJ) ) has shared an announcement.

Horisont Energi AS reports a lack of progress in securing necessary capital and partnerships, affecting its long-term operations and project milestones. The green energy market, including carbon capture and storage, is currently stagnant, impacting the company’s commercial activities and strategic goals.

More about Horisont Energi AS

Horisont Energi AS operates in the green energy sector, focusing on carbon capture and storage solutions. The company aims to contribute to the green transition through innovative energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -2.10%

Average Trading Volume: 32,569

Current Market Cap: NOK32.26M

