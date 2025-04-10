Horisont Energi Approves All Agenda Items at 2024 General Meeting

Horisont Energi AS ( (DE:9GJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Horisont Energi held its Ordinary General Meeting for 2024, where all agenda items were approved. This meeting underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to its strategic goals in the clean energy sector, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its operational stability.

More about Horisont Energi AS

Horisont Energi is a Norwegian clean energy company focused on transforming gas, water, and renewable energy into clean ammonia and hydrogen. It also offers CO2 transportation and storage services, aiming to support a low carbon economy. The company operates through its subsidiaries: Horisont Ammoniakk, Horisont Karbon, and Horisont Infra.

YTD Price Performance: -64.12%

Average Trading Volume: 362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.09M

