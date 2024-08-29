Horisont Energi Advances Clean Energy Projects

Horisont Energi AS (DE:9GJ) has released an update.

Horisont Energi AS is advancing its clean ammonia, carbon storage, and carbon infrastructure projects towards commercial maturity, with plans to commence operations at the Gismarvik CO2 hub and other projects between 2029 and 2030. The company has halved its costs from the previous year, resulting in a reduced net loss and maintaining sufficient capital to support activities through the second half of 2024. The Norwegian clean energy firm is also exploring additional capital sources to ensure sustainable future operations.

