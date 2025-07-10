Hope Education Group Proposes HK$205.62 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1765) ) just unveiled an update.

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed rights issue to raise approximately HK$205.62 million by offering 1,028,121,838 Rights Shares at HK$0.2 per share to qualifying shareholders. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position, with key stakeholders, including Mr. Wang and Hope Education Investment Limited, committing to subscribe to their full entitlements, ensuring substantial support for the rights issue.

More about Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 12,388,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.55B

See more data about 1765 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

