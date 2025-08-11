Hope Education Group Announces Major Equity Transfer Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest announcement is out from Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1765) ).
Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. has announced a significant transaction involving the transfer of 100% equity interests in a target company and its subsidiaries. The transaction, valued at approximately RMB21.17 million, also includes the repayment of shareholder’s debt and other debts, with the purchaser providing a guarantee for the obligations. This move is categorized as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, indicating its importance to the company’s financial operations and market positioning.
More about Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 32.43%
Average Trading Volume: 13,759,326
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: HK$1.61B
