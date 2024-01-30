Hookipa Pharma Regains Rights After Roche Terminates Agreement

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

On January 25, 2024, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. received notice from Roche of their intent to terminate their 2022 collaboration agreement regarding the HB-700 cancer program. Despite HOOKIPA meeting all criteria, Roche exercised their right to terminate without cause. The agreement will officially end on April 25, 2024, after which HOOKIPA will regain all rights to the program and remain eligible for a final milestone payment upon an IND submission. No other material relationship will persist between the companies post-termination.

