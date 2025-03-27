Hony Media Group Adjusts Bond Proceeds Use and Issues Profit Warning

An update from Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0419) ) is now available.

Hony Media Group announced a change in the use of proceeds from its convertible bonds, reallocating HK$14,712,000 from interest payments to general working capital to enhance financial flexibility. Additionally, the company issued a profit warning, expecting a significant loss of approximately HK$177 million for 2024, mainly due to impairment provisions and increased finance costs, despite improvements in its Meerkat Health operation.

Hony Media Group, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the media and entertainment industry. The company focuses on digitized operation services in the healthcare industry and operates a smart healthcare services platform.

