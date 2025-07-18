Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels to Announce Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels ( (HK:0045) ) has issued an announcement.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting on August 6, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

More about Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on luxury hotel management and development. The company is known for its prestigious Peninsula Hotels brand, catering to high-end clientele in major cities worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 68,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$9.8B

