Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

An update from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) is now available.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with the highest price paid per share being US$6.18 and the lowest US$6.13. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, affecting the company’s issued share capital, which now consists of 2,170,308,926 ordinary shares with voting rights. This move aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, potentially impacting shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 5,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.41B

