Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Reports Annual Loss for 2025

An update from Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings ( (HK:0423) ) is now available.

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Limited reported a consolidated net loss of HK$35.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, a significant decline from the previous year’s profit of HK$55 million. The decrease in revenue and increased costs contributed to the loss, impacting the company’s financial performance and potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

More about Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in media and financial services. The company operates through its subsidiaries and focuses on delivering news and information services, with a significant presence in the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 149,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$310.8M

