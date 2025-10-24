Honeywell Reports Strong Q3 Results and Raises Guidance

Honeywell International ( (HON) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Honeywell International presented to its investors.

Honeywell International is a diversified technology and manufacturing company, operating in sectors such as aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, and energy solutions, known for its innovative solutions and global reach.

In its latest earnings report, Honeywell announced a strong third quarter performance with sales reaching $10.4 billion, marking a 7% increase year-over-year. The company exceeded its guidance for both organic growth and adjusted earnings per share, and raised its full-year guidance, reflecting robust demand across its business segments.

Key highlights from the report include a 22% increase in orders, driven by aerospace technologies and energy solutions, and a notable 32% rise in earnings per share compared to the previous year. Despite a 6% decrease in operating income, segment profit grew by 5%, supported by growth in energy and sustainability solutions. Honeywell is also progressing with its strategic portfolio transformation, including the spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials and a reorganization into a simplified structure for its automation businesses.

Looking ahead, Honeywell is optimistic about its prospects, raising its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance despite the upcoming spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials. The company remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and enhancing value creation through its Honeywell Forge platform and other strategic initiatives.

