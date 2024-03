Honey Badger Exploration (TSE:TUF) has released an update.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. announces a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $1 million CAD, offering non-flow-through and flow-through shares to fund exploration programs and for general purposes. The offering includes purchase warrants and is subject to regulatory approvals, with significant insider participation expected.

