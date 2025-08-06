Honda Motor Co. Revises Financial Forecast Upward for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Honda Motor Co ( (JP:7267) ) has provided an announcement.

Honda Motor Co. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, significantly increasing its profit expectations due to favorable tariff impacts and foreign exchange conditions. This upward revision reflects a positive outlook for the company’s financial performance, suggesting potential benefits for stakeholders and strengthening its competitive position in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7267) stock is a Buy with a Yen1750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Honda Motor Co stock, see the JP:7267 Stock Forecast page.

More about Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. The company is focused on innovation and sustainability, aiming to enhance its market presence globally.

Average Trading Volume: 18,778,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen7604.5B

