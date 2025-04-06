Honasa Consumer Limited Announces CMO Resignation

Honasa Consumer Limited ( (IN:HONASA) ) has issued an announcement.

Honasa Consumer Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Anuja Mishra, the Chief Marketing Officer, effective from June 30, 2025, due to personal reasons. In the interim, CEO and Whole Time Director Mr. Varun Alagh will take over the responsibilities of the Chief Marketing Officer, which may impact the company’s marketing strategies and stakeholder relations.

Honasa Consumer Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on personal care products. The company is known for its brand, Mamaearth, which offers a range of skincare, haircare, and baby care products, emphasizing natural and environmentally friendly ingredients.

