Hon Hai Subsidiary Acquires Saigon STEC Shares for $150 Million

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has shared an update.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Fullertain Information Technologies Limited, has acquired shares of Saigon STEC Co., Ltd. for a total transaction amount of USD 150 million. This acquisition is part of a long-term investment strategy and involves related parties, as Fullertain is a subsidiary of Hon Hai. The transaction is expected to enhance Hon Hai’s market positioning by expanding its investment portfolio, although it does not signify a change in the company’s business model.
More about Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is renowned for its contract manufacturing services, producing a wide range of electronic products for major global brands. It focuses on providing comprehensive solutions in the fields of consumer electronics, cloud computing, and component manufacturing.
