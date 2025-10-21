Homeland Uranium to Present at Kinvestor Day 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Valleyview Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:HLU) ) has shared an update.

Homeland Uranium Corp. announced that its President and CEO, Roger Lemaitre, will present at the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference. This event, which highlights innovative small and mid-cap companies in the mining and energy sectors, offers an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with industry leaders and gain insights into current trends. The presentation could enhance Homeland’s visibility and strengthen its position in the uranium exploration industry.

More about Valleyview Resources Ltd.

Homeland Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a leading US-focused uranium explorer and developer. It owns several uranium projects, including Coyote Basin, Skull Creek/Cross Bones, and Red Wash in northwestern Colorado.

Average Trading Volume: 351,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

