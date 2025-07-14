Homeland Nickel Inc. Changes Auditor to MNP LLP

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Homeland Nickel Inc. has announced a change in its auditing firm from Scarrow and Donald, LLP to MNP LLP, effective July 7, 2025. This change is due to the company’s exposure to U.S. assets, which the previous auditor no longer handles. The transition was approved by the company’s board of directors and audit committee, with no modified opinions or reportable events noted in previous audits. The change is part of Homeland Nickel’s strategic adjustments to better align with its operational needs and market focus.

Spruce Ridge Resources faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue and negative cash flow impacting its stability. While corporate events hint at potential growth, the unattractive valuation and technical indicators showing mixed signals limit the stock’s appeal.

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company specializing in critical metal resources. It has nickel projects in Oregon, United States, and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company also holds a significant portfolio of mining securities and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘SHL’.

Average Trading Volume: 204,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.38M

