Hollywood Bowl Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has issued an announcement.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced that Ivan Schofield, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 23,000 ordinary shares in the company at a price of £2.4352 per share. This transaction increases Schofield’s total beneficial interest in the company to 175,491 shares, representing 0.10% of the issued share capital. This move indicates confidence in the company’s prospects and could positively influence stakeholder perception, potentially impacting the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOWL) stock is a Buy with a £3.84 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hollywood Bowl stock, see the GB:BOWL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOWL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOWL is a Outperform.

Hollywood Bowl’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong revenue growth and profitability. The significant positive impact of corporate events, particularly share buybacks, boosts shareholder value and market perception. While the technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, the reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield make it appealing for income-focused investors. Addressing the decline in free cash flow and potential cost management issues could further strengthen its position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BOWL stock, click here.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates in the leisure and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on providing bowling and entertainment services. The company is known for its chain of bowling centers across the UK, catering to a wide range of customers seeking leisure and recreational activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,146,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £407.5M

Find detailed analytics on BOWL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue