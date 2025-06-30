Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group’s AGM Resolutions Unanimously Approved

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2529) ) has shared an announcement.

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders through poll voting. The meeting saw participation from shareholders representing approximately 75% of the total issued shares, with all resolutions, including financial statements, profit distribution, and budget approvals, receiving 100% support. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational management.

More about Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the urban operation service industry, focusing on providing comprehensive urban management services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 02529.

Average Trading Volume: 45,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

