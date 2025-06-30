Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2529) ).

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.23 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with the payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0955. The dividend announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, and the withholding tax details indicate the company’s compliance with international tax agreements, impacting non-resident shareholders based on their respective countries’ tax treaties with China.

More about Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. operates in the urban operation service industry, focusing on providing comprehensive urban management and operational services. The company is involved in various aspects of urban development and management, catering to the needs of urban infrastructure and community services.

