Holista Colltech Secures $2.295 Million Investment to Strengthen Operations

An announcement from Holista Colltech Limited ( (AU:HCT) ) is now available.

Holista Colltech Limited has secured commitments to raise $2.295 million through the issuance of 32,785,714 shares at $0.07 each to two international investors. The funds will be used to support operational priorities, general working capital, and strengthen the company’s balance sheet, with the shares expected to be issued and quoted in early November 2025. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster Holista’s financial position, enabling it to continue its focus on delivering innovative health and wellness solutions.

Holista Colltech Limited is a Perth-based company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, specializing in health and wellness solutions. The company operates in four main business areas: Dietary Supplements, Healthy Food Ingredients, Ovine Collagen, and Infection Control Solutions. Holista is known for its innovative nutritional supplements, low-GI food ingredients, premium ovine collagen, and natural sanitizers. The company is committed to developing sustainable, science-backed solutions to promote healthier lifestyles globally.

