Holista Colltech Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Bolster Growth

The latest announcement is out from Holista Colltech Limited ( (AU:HCT) ).

Holista Colltech Limited has announced a proposed issue of 32,785,714 ordinary fully paid securities, with a planned issue date of November 11, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which is expected to enhance the company’s capital base and support its growth initiatives. The announcement signifies Holista Colltech’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased operational capabilities and market competitiveness.

More about Holista Colltech Limited

Holista Colltech Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of health and wellness products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the areas of food ingredients, dietary supplements, and personal care products, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 149,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.8M

