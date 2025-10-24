Hofseth BioCare ASA Launches Private Placement to Fuel Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hofseth Biocare ASA ( (HOFBF) ) just unveiled an update.

Hofseth BioCare ASA has announced a private placement of new shares to raise between NOK 155 million and NOK 181 million, aimed at expanding its market presence and product offerings. The funds will be used to enhance its B2B nutraceutical segment, capitalize on the growing demand for metabolic health and healthy aging products, and support the growth of its Brilliant Petcare brand. Additionally, the company plans to divest shares in AecorBio Inc., further strengthening its financial position and strategic initiatives.

Hofseth BioCare ASA operates in the nutraceutical industry, focusing on salmon-derived nutrition products. The company is involved in the production and distribution of health supplements and premium pet nutrition, targeting high-growth markets such as Asia and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 97,712

Current Market Cap: NOK822.2M

