Hoe Leong Eyes Potential Investment Deal

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. (SG:H20) has released an update.

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. has announced that it has initiated preliminary discussions and signed a non-binding term sheet with a potential investor, indicating a possible future investment. However, there is no guarantee that these talks will lead to a definitive agreement or actual transaction. Investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice when trading the company’s shares.

