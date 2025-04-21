Hoe Leong Corporation Updates on Ongoing Litigation

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. ( (SG:H20) ) has issued an announcement.

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. has provided an update on a material litigation case involving Auspicious Journey Sdn Bhd and Ebony Ritz Sdn Bhd, among others, which is being heard in the Kuala Lumpur High Court. The court has scheduled further hearings for July, August, and September 2025. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution and consult with professional advisors regarding their securities.

Current Market Cap: S$15.14M

