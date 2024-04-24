Hochschild Mining Foresees Strong 2024 Cash Flow

Hochschild Mining (GB:HOC) has released an update.

Hochschild Mining PLC reports a solid start to 2024 with production and costs at its key mines on track, and the newly operational Mara Rosa mine expected to commence commercial production shortly. The company anticipates strong free cash flow for the rest of the year, bolstered by stable production figures and rising metal prices. Operational highlights include total Q1 production of 69,758 gold equivalent ounces, and financials show a robust balance sheet with $73 million in cash and a net debt of $282 million.

For further insights into GB:HOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.