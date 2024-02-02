HNR Acquisition Corp Appoints New VP of Finance

HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

HNR Acquisition Corp announced the appointment of Mark H. Williams as Corporate Controller and Vice President of Finance and Administration on January 29, 2024. Williams, with a background in accounting and prior roles at Worley Limited and Jacobs Solutions, will earn an annual base salary of $175,000, plus an Equity Sign-On Incentive of 35,000 RSUs under the Company’s incentive plan. His contract includes standard severance benefits and participation in company-wide plans, with no family ties to company executives or reportable related party transactions.

