HNO International Delays 10-Q Filing

HNO International, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending April 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the ongoing compilation of information necessary for the auditors to complete their review of the financial statements. The company expects to file the delayed report within five calendar days following the prescribed due date. There are no anticipated significant changes in the financial results compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. HNO International is actively working to ensure compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Donald Owens.

