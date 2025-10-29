HNI Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hni Corp ( (HNI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hni Corp presented to its investors.

HNI Corporation is a leading manufacturer in the workplace furnishings and residential building products sectors, known for its innovative designs and diverse brand portfolio. In its third quarter of 2025, HNI Corporation reported net sales of $683.8 million, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous year, with a net income of $41.2 million. The company achieved a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.10, reflecting a 7% year-over-year growth, despite a 10% decline in GAAP diluted EPS. Key performance drivers included productivity gains, operating expense control, and strategic initiatives, such as the anticipated acquisition of Steelcase, which is expected to close by the end of 2025. The Workplace Furnishings segment saw a 2.3% increase in net sales, while the Residential Building Products segment remained stable. HNI’s strategic focus on profit transformation and synergy benefits from past acquisitions contributed to its robust financial performance. Looking ahead, HNI Corporation maintains a positive outlook, expecting continued revenue growth and margin expansion through 2026, supported by its strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

