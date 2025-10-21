HMT Limited Announces 72nd AGM and E-Voting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HMT Ltd. ( (IN:HMT) ) has shared an update.

HMT Limited has announced the publication of a notice regarding its 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and e-voting information in several newspapers, including ‘Financial Express’, ‘Hosadiganta’, and ‘Rajasthan Patrika’. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with the SEBI regulations on listing obligations and disclosure requirements, ensuring transparency and accessibility for its stakeholders.

More about HMT Ltd.

HMT Limited is a public sector undertaking in India, primarily involved in manufacturing and engineering. The company is known for its production of machine tools, watches, tractors, printing machinery, metal forming presses, die casting and plastic processing machinery, and CNC systems. It has a significant presence in the Indian market and is recognized for its contribution to the industrial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 4,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 69.11B INR

For detailed information about HMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue