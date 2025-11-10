HKTVmall Reports Recovery and Strategic Initiatives for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) just unveiled an update.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited reported a mild recovery in its e-commerce business for October 2025, driven by the HKTVmall’s October Thankful Festival, with a 2.8% increase in average daily Gross Merchandise Value. The company plans to invest HK$250 million in marketing to expand its user base and introduce personalized pricing to enhance customer engagement. Additionally, HKTV is focusing on expanding its customer segments and improving delivery services, aiming to reinforce its position as a leading online shopping platform in Hong Kong amidst structural challenges in the retail sector.

More about Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited operates in the e-commerce industry, primarily offering online shopping services through its platform HKTVmall. The company focuses on the Hong Kong market, aiming to be a leading online shopping mall by providing a wide range of products and services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,161,180

Current Market Cap: HK$1.13B

