HKE Holdings Limited Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

HKE Holdings Limited ( (HK:1726) ) has issued an announcement.

HKE Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of the company’s independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to authorize its board to manage share allotments and related financial instruments, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1726) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HKE Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1726 Stock Forecast page.

