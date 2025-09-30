HKBN Granted Temporary Waiver on Public Float Requirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HKBN ( (HK:1310) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HKBN Ltd. has received a temporary waiver from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to comply with the minimum public float requirement of 25%. This waiver, granted for four months, follows China Mobile Hong Kong’s acquisition of a significant shareholding in HKBN, which reduced the public float to approximately 22.92%. The company and China Mobile Hong Kong are working to restore the required public float level, with further announcements expected as they progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1310) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HKBN stock, see the HK:1310 Stock Forecast page.

More about HKBN

HKBN Ltd. is a telecommunications company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily offering broadband and telecommunications services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing connectivity solutions in the Hong Kong market.

YTD Price Performance: 49.95%

Average Trading Volume: 23,492,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.94B

