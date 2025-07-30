HK Electric to Review 2025 Interim Results in Upcoming Board Meetings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments ( (HK:2638) ) is now available.

HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments Limited has announced that its board meetings will be held on August 12, 2025, to review the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meetings will also consider the payment of an interim distribution, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2638) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments stock, see the HK:2638 Stock Forecast page.

More about HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and supply of electricity. The company primarily serves the Hong Kong market, providing reliable and efficient electricity services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,861,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.61B

Find detailed analytics on 2638 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

