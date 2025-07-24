HIVE Digital Technologies Achieves 13 EH/s in Bitcoin Mining, Eyes Further Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HIVE Digital Technologies ( (TSE:HIVE) ) has issued an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies has surpassed a 13 EH/s global Bitcoin mining hashrate, with significant growth driven by its new hydro-cooled facilities in Paraguay. The company aims to reach 18 EH/s by August 2025 and 25 EH/s by U.S. Thanksgiving, projecting $400 million in annualized revenue at 18 EH/s and $550 million at 25 EH/s, with mining margins approaching 60%. This expansion underscores HIVE’s strategic focus on efficiency and cost-effective operations, positioning it as a leader in the Bitcoin mining industry.

Spark's Take on TSE:HIVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:HIVE is a Neutral.

HIVE Digital Technologies’ overall stock score reflects financial difficulties with declining revenues and profitability, offset by positive technical momentum and strategic corporate expansions. While corporate events and technical indicators show promise, valuation concerns and operational inefficiencies limit the overall appeal.

More about HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company, primarily focused on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) operations. The company is expanding its operations in Paraguay, utilizing next-generation hydro-cooled Bitcoin mining facilities to enhance efficiency and reduce production costs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,108,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$698.6M

