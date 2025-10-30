HitIQ Limited Announces Proxy Voting Details for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ).

HitIQ Limited has released a proxy voting form for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025. The document outlines the procedures for shareholders to appoint proxies and vote on various resolutions, including the adoption of a remuneration report and the election of directors. This announcement is significant as it provides shareholders with the necessary information to participate in the governance of the company, potentially impacting future strategic decisions and company operations.

More about HitIQ Limited

HitIQ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing head impacts in sports. The company primarily offers products and services that enhance player safety and performance, with a market focus on sports organizations and athletes.

Average Trading Volume: 216,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.26M

For an in-depth examination of HIQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue