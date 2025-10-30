HitIQ Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has shared an update.

HitIQ Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held both online and in person. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of a mandate to issue equity securities. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and future strategic decisions, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about HitIQ Limited

Average Trading Volume: 216,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.26M

