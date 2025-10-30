HitIQ Limited Announces Hybrid Format for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) just unveiled an update.

HitIQ Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 28, 2025, at 3.30pm AEDT. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to participate either in-person or online, with provisions for pre-registration and proxy voting. This approach reflects the company’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder engagement, potentially strengthening its relationship with stakeholders.

HitIQ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing head impacts in sports. The company offers products and services designed to enhance player safety and performance, with a market focus on sports organizations and athletes.

Average Trading Volume: 216,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.26M

